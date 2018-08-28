Breaking News

Man released following Hadleigh burglary

A man was released by police after he was arrested in connection to a Hadleigh burglary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries from police after a shop was burgled in Hadleigh.

Raiders broke into Molly’s Convenience Store in Long Bessels in the early hours of Thursday, December 27.

Suffolk Constabulary then arrested a man on Friday, January 4, in connection with the burglary of the Hadleigh store.

The burglary saw three men get out of a white Volkswagen Polo and force their way into the shop by throwing a concrete coping stone through the glass in the door.

The men then entered Molly’s with a skip bag, stealing alcohol, cigarettes and the till before leaving the store.

Officers believe the suspects then got back into the Volkswagen Polo and drove off in the direction of Hadleigh town centre.

The car was last seen heading in the direction of the A14.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference number 37/74540/18.