Video

WATCH: Could you be the calm companion that Bailey needs?

Bailey the male Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs a home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Bailey is looking for an experienced home to give him further training and shower him in human company. Could you be the perfect match?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bailey the male Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs a home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Bailey the male Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs a home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Seven-year-old Bailey arrived in Martlesham via an RSPCA inspector and is looking for a quiet place with experienced owners to look after him.

He absolutely loves human company and being made a fuss of by people who he feels comfortable with - and is ideally suited to an owner who is home most of the time as he feels anxious when he is left alone for too long.

Bailey enjoys the outside and going on walks with the RSPCA's staff and volunteers and enjoys playing with toys - especially the ragger which is his favourite.

Bailey the male Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs a home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Bailey the male Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs a home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The perfect home for Bailey would not have many frequent visitors as this will allow him to settle into his new place.

Bailey has previously shown behaviours that indicate he may guard resources and has found certain situations difficult to cope with - meaning he cannot live with another dog or cat.

He is currently undergoing treatment for a skin condition and is responding well to the medication. The centre may be able to offer support with this treatment to anyone looking to adopt Bailey.

Bailey the male Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs a home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Bailey the male Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs a home! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt him contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321