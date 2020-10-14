Ipswich couple launch new at-home baking kit company
PUBLISHED: 16:47 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 14 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
An Ipswich husband and wife pair are launching their own at-home baking kit delivery service, as the baking business continues to boom.
Young couple Stephen and Kelsi Donker, both 24, are launching their new Bake it Box business on Monday, October 19 – and hope to inspire more people across the country to get into baking.
The company offers at-home “Bake it Boxes”, packed full of all the ingredients budding bakers need to make cakes, breads and other sweet treats – similar to meal companies HelloFresh and Gousto while not being subscription-based.
The couple decided to take the plunge into launching the business during lockdown while living in The Netherlands, where they were lucky to still have supermarkets full of baking supplies to keep them occupied while staying indoors.
Mr Donker said: “We first had the idea for the business around a year ago – baking is one of Kelsi’s favourite things and I like digital marketing, so we put both minds together and came up with Bake it Box.
“It was slightly different in the Netherlands as there wasn’t any sort of panic buying. But it did have an influence though as it showed that there really is an appetite for baking and people love to do it.”
The company is launching with 13 recipes, including carrot cake, chocolate cake, and cookies, as well as gluten-free and vegan options such as brownies and blondies.
Eventually they hope to offer seasonal specials for Christmas and Easter.
Mrs Donker added: “It has all been a case of trial and error getting our families to taste our creations – but we have either come up with them ourselves or they are family recipes.
“We’re looking at launching seasonal specials such as Christmas cookies and Yule logs – we’ve got around 35 recipes in total that we hope to launch.
“I just love baking – even before we thought about launching a business I was baking all the time.”
Mr Donker said he hopes the business will prove a success, not only in Suffolk but across the UK – or even further afield.
He added: “It would be brilliant to start shipping across Europe and even into the USA.
“A big part of the business is about being fun and enjoyable for everyone – not just for us – I hope it will be just as much fun for everyone too.”
