E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Has the town centres’ loss been good news for Suffolk’s independent businesses?

PUBLISHED: 16:27 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 02 September 2020

Queues are a regular sight outside Krusty's shop in Dales Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Queues are a regular sight outside Krusty's shop in Dales Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

While businesses in town and city centres are desperate for employees to go back to their normal workplaces to bring their spending power back to their commercial hearts, some companies – especially independent shops – have done well in the new way of working.

There has been growing concern that the lack of office workers is threatening many town centre businesses that rely on the lunchtime trade – especially sandwich shops, takeaways and food stores where staff might pick up something for their evening meal at lunchtime.

MORE: Staff cannot return to offices because of social distancing concerns

However people working at home have discovered their local convenience stores, bakeries and delivery services – which in many cases are now doing more business than they have in the past.

One business that has been given a boost is Krusty’s Bakery which has two shops in residential areas of Ipswich – on Dales Road and Reynolds Road – and on High Road (East) in Felixstowe.

You may also want to watch:

It closed its shops at the start of the lockdown in March, but within two weeks had launched a delivery service around the area which quickly became popular with people working at home who wanted to buy fresh baked foods – including sandwiches and filled rolls.

The stores reopened from the end of May – and now there are frequently queues outside as customer numbers have risen. And the delivery services are carrying on.

Katie Mackintosh from Krusty’s said: “We seem to be busier than ever. People come in for our bread, sandwiches and baked items and many of them are working for home and they’re buying the kind of things they’d normally want.

“And the deliveries are still popular. Some people are working and can’t get out of the house at lunchtime and others are still self-isolating and rely on us for their bread and cakes that they can’t come out to get – that’s been a great success.”

The family-owned company run by Glen and Michelle Goldsmith had not taken on more staff – but this had helped to secure the jobs of those already working there.

There is a similar story in other towns. James Lightfoot of Choose Woodbridge said several small businesses there had started delivery services during the lockdown which were continuing – even though an increasing number of people were using their actual shops since they had reopened.

He said: “There are bakeries, greengrocers and convenience stores that have started delivering and are continuing to do so – and many businesses in the town are certainly seeing the benefit of more people being about now. We have adapted well here.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man admits growing cannabis at rental property

Daniel Read, of Dales Road, Ipswich pleaded guilty before magistrates Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man admits growing cannabis at rental property

Daniel Read, of Dales Road, Ipswich pleaded guilty before magistrates Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Has the town centres’ loss been good news for Suffolk’s independent businesses?

Queues are a regular sight outside Krusty's shop in Dales Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Ipswich woman arrested on suspicion of laundering money for man who ran property network used by crime groups

An Ipswich woman was arrested on September 2 on suspicion of money laundering Picture: NCA

Victim punched, kicked and hit with shop sign in ‘cruel and nasty’ attack

Flynn Matthews was jailed for nine months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

East Suffolk Council gives backing to hold vote on Felixstowe BID

Businesses in Felixstowe will decide on whether to form a BID this autumn. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN