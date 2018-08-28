Spinning back to the 80s with ballroom dancing at the Corn Exchange
PUBLISHED: 11:44 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 08 February 2019
Owen Hines
Today we are spinning back to 1985 – with some ballroom dancing at the Corn Exchange.
Ladies dressed to impress in their layered frilly dresses, while the gentlemen were smartly suited and booted for the occasion.
This particular session brought people together from all age groups – our photo gallery features young and old, and dancers of all abilities.
People paired up as friends and couples – some learning how to ballroom dance professionally, while others preferred to take it in their stride.
Each couple had a number on their back, with judges critiquing them on their technique, posture and rhythm.
The term ballroom dancing derives from the Latin ‘ballare’, which simply means ‘to dance’.
Its earliest forms date back to the 16th century.
