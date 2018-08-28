Nostalgia

Spinning back to the 80s with ballroom dancing at the Corn Exchange

Two ladies dance around the room in frilly frocks Picture: OWEN HINES Owen Hines

Today we are spinning back to 1985 – with some ballroom dancing at the Corn Exchange.

Ballroom dancing at the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: OWEN HINES Ballroom dancing at the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: OWEN HINES

Ladies dressed to impress in their layered frilly dresses, while the gentlemen were smartly suited and booted for the occasion.

A young boy and girl take to the dancefloor Picture: OWEN HINES A young boy and girl take to the dancefloor Picture: OWEN HINES

This particular session brought people together from all age groups – our photo gallery features young and old, and dancers of all abilities.

A youthful pair enjoying themselves at the Corn Exchange dance Picture: OWEN HINES A youthful pair enjoying themselves at the Corn Exchange dance Picture: OWEN HINES

People paired up as friends and couples – some learning how to ballroom dance professionally, while others preferred to take it in their stride.

A determined pair of ladies, dressed in white Picture: OWEN HINES A determined pair of ladies, dressed in white Picture: OWEN HINES

Each couple had a number on their back, with judges critiquing them on their technique, posture and rhythm.

Two youngsters spinning around the dancefloor Picture: OWEN HINES Two youngsters spinning around the dancefloor Picture: OWEN HINES

The term ballroom dancing derives from the Latin ‘ballare’, which simply means ‘to dance’.

Young girl and a gentleman poised for a dance Picture: OWEN HINES Young girl and a gentleman poised for a dance Picture: OWEN HINES

Its earliest forms date back to the 16th century.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in these pictures? Let us know via imagecurators@archant.co.uk