When the towers came tumbling down . . . the end for Cliff Quay in 1994
PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 November 2019
It was 25 years ago that one of Ipswich's best known landmarks was felled in a spectacular afternoon demolition.
Crowds gathered to watch as the button was presented to ignite the dynamite and send the Cliff Quay power station chimneys collapsing to the ground.
You may also want to watch:
It's one of the items featured in today's Throwback Thursday gallery looking at Ipswich back in 1994.
Elsewhere around the area the Corn Exchange was staging an annual ballroom festival for dancers of all ages to compete and show off their technique, while Pudsey the Bear was at the Totally Brilliant play area hosting a party to raise money for Children in Need.
The streets were busy for Ipswich late-night shopping and the Co-op was celebrating 150 years with a special concert at the Corn Exchange.
Do you recall these events? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk