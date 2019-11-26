Nostalgia

When the towers came tumbling down . . . the end for Cliff Quay in 1994

Crowds gather to watch the Cliff Quay chimneys be demolished Picture: TONY RAY

It was 25 years ago that one of Ipswich's best known landmarks was felled in a spectacular afternoon demolition.

The button being pushed to signal the demolition of the Cliff Quay chimneys Picture: TONY RAY The button being pushed to signal the demolition of the Cliff Quay chimneys Picture: TONY RAY

Crowds gathered to watch as the button was presented to ignite the dynamite and send the Cliff Quay power station chimneys collapsing to the ground.

Dancers perform at the Corn Exchange in a competition during the annual Ballroom Festival Picture: JOHN KERR Dancers perform at the Corn Exchange in a competition during the annual Ballroom Festival Picture: JOHN KERR

It's one of the items featured in today's Throwback Thursday gallery looking at Ipswich back in 1994.

Busy night of late night Christmas shopping as the Ipswich Christmas lights were officially switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Busy night of late night Christmas shopping as the Ipswich Christmas lights were officially switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Elsewhere around the area the Corn Exchange was staging an annual ballroom festival for dancers of all ages to compete and show off their technique, while Pudsey the Bear was at the Totally Brilliant play area hosting a party to raise money for Children in Need.

The Co-op put on a concert to celebrate 150 years Picture: ARCHANT The Co-op put on a concert to celebrate 150 years Picture: ARCHANT

The streets were busy for Ipswich late-night shopping and the Co-op was celebrating 150 years with a special concert at the Corn Exchange.

Father Christmas arriving at the Ipswich Co-op to greet all the children Picture: TONY RAY Father Christmas arriving at the Ipswich Co-op to greet all the children Picture: TONY RAY

