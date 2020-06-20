E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

BAME community ‘four times more likely than white people’ to be fined during lockdown - police review cases

20 June, 2020 - 08:00
Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk police has said all fines issued for lockdown breaches have been reviewed to ensure enforcement was fair after analysis showed BAME people were four times more likely to be penalised than white people.

Analysis by Liberty and The Guardian showed black, Asian and minority ethnic people were 54% more likely to be fined for breaching lockdown regulations across the country.

Suffolk was among 25 forces to provide data in response to Freedom of Information requests regarding fixed penalty notices issued during lockdown.

Eighteen forces showed ethnic disproportionality, while six were discounted for statistical insignificance.

Analysis by Liberty Investigates and The Guardian, using the general population as a comparator, showed BAME people were 4.1 times more likely to be fined than white people in Suffolk.

Of 285 fines dispensed across Suffolk between the start of lockdown and the middle of May, 38 were given to BAME people – 32 of which were handed out in Ipswich and nine of which were given to people from outside the county.

Suffolk Constabulary said it was committed to dealing fairly with all sections of the community and that all fines had been reviewed to ensure action was proportionate and in line with national guidance.

In all interactions, before issuing fines, officers engaged, explained and encouraged before using enforcement as a last resort, the force said, adding that tickets issued to BAME people were broadly in line with the diversity of communities in which the breaches were recorded.

Assistant Chief Constable David Cutler said: “Anything that shows levels of disproportionality makes us want to look hard at those figures and understand them.

“When talking in small numbers, it can provide statistics that look out of place and make it difficult for detailed analysis.

“What I can say is that we have consistently engaged, explained and encouraged, and made it clear to officers that enforcement is an option only if others are not working.”

Mr Cutler said the force was not complacent, and that engagement with diverse communities and its relationship with organisations like the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality enabled constant improvement in interactions with BAME people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Missing 16-year-old found by police

A missing 16-year-old girl has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest

Did you enjoy nights out at Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing 16-year-old found by police

A missing 16-year-old girl has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest

Did you enjoy nights out at Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

200-home project lost as demolition starts at huge former BT office block

Anzani House at Felixstowe - demolition work is under way Picture: JERRY TURNER

BAME community ‘four times more likely than white people’ to be fined during lockdown - police review cases

Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Day – Big Weekender: Live updates from day two

Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day last year Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Where in Suffolk is open for a family day out?

An ice cream from Southwold's Gun Hill beach kiosk is hard to beat on a summer day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Almost 10,000 visit Ipswich town centre on first day of shops reopening

More than 9,200 people visited Ipswich town centre on Monday, June 15 as coronavirus restrictions were eased Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24