Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Competition offers unsigned bands the chance to support Ed Sheeran at Ipswich show

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 June 2019

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - and an unsigned band will be joining him. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - and an unsigned band will be joining him. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran is giving unsigned artists or bands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - the chance to support him on the last night of his record-breaking Divide world tour in Ipswich.

Local company HOAX are staging a 'Battle of the Bands' where the winner will get to perform on the last night of Ed Sheeran's tour in Ipswich L-R Jason Carter, Archie Carter and Ricardo Markin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLocal company HOAX are staging a 'Battle of the Bands' where the winner will get to perform on the last night of Ed Sheeran's tour in Ipswich L-R Jason Carter, Archie Carter and Ricardo Markin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clothing company HOAX, based in Suffolk and of which Ed is a brand ambassador, is organising the competition to find the support act as part of their Live Sessions music nights.

Five heats will take place across the UK, beginning in Birmingham on July 11, before coming to Cult Bar in Ipswich the following day.

The following three will take place in Bristol, London and Manchester, before the top five artists will battle it out in front of a panel of industry experts at Epic Studios in Norwich on August 16.

The winner will perform before Ed on the final night of his tour at Chantry Park on Monday, August 26.

Archie Carter, from Hoax, said: "We are really proud to offer such an amazing opportunity to up and coming artists in Ipswich and the UK.

You may also want to watch:

"It is such a unique opportunity for emerging talents to play at a record-breaking tour. We'd encourage anyone to get involved."

MORE: Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition to open in Ipswich August 2019

The judging panel includes producer and engineer Cenzo Townshend, who has worked with Ed and the likes of U2, producer Talvin Singh OBE, who has worked with Madonna and Bjork, and producer/engineer Joe Rubel, who has previously worked alongside Ed and Tom Grennan.

Also joining them is Keane bassist and Suffolk-based musician Jesse Quin, who runs the Old Jet music hub in Bentwaters Park.

Ed first started sporting the skate and surf-style HOAX clothing after a chance meeting, later agreeing to become a brand ambassador. Since then, he has regularly been seen wearing the company's T-shirts and shirts while performing at sell-out gigs across the world.

Entry to the band competition events is free, with bands, singers and duos invited to apply from today before submissions close on Friday, June 28.

Information on how to apply and attend is available on their website from 4pm today.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Competition offers unsigned bands the chance to support Ed Sheeran at Ipswich show

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - and an unsigned band will be joining him. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

‘Foxhall is a good home track... most away riders don’t like it’ – says Ipswich Witches ace

Jake Allen takes the spectacular fall that has resulted in his shoulder injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘I can go and beat top riders’... says Witches new boy Kennett

New Witch, Edward Kennett

Stats show it’s tough to bounce straight back from League One after relegation – even if you are a ‘big’ team

Paul Lambert. Paul Warne and Phil Parkinson were all relegated from the Championship last season. Picture: PA

Concern over increasing proportion of youngsters involved in knife crime

The percentage of young people dealt with for knife crime is on the rise (stock image) Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists