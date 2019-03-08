Thunderstorms

Musicians preparing to wow crowds for chance to perform with Ed Sheeran

PUBLISHED: 18:27 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 11 July 2019

Suffolk-based HOAX is staging a 'Battle of the Bands' where the winner will get to perform on the last night of Ed Sheeran's tour in Ipswich L-R Jason Carter, Archie Carter and Ricardo Markin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk-based HOAX is staging a 'Battle of the Bands' where the winner will get to perform on the last night of Ed Sheeran's tour in Ipswich L-R Jason Carter, Archie Carter and Ricardo Markin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Five musicians are set to take part in the semi-finals of a competition for the chance to perform at the final summer gig of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran.

Caswell, one of the performers at the semi-final Picture: ArchantCaswell, one of the performers at the semi-final Picture: Archant

The competition is being run by Suffolk clothing company HOAX, for which the singer has been a brand ambassador.

It will see one lucky artist take on the role of support of act for the Castle on the Hill singer when he performs in Ipswich next month.

Those hoping to join Ed on stage had until the end of last month to submit their music to Hoax's website.

From there the entries were whittled down to a shortlisted few who were selected for each of the live, semi-final events.

Out of hundreds of entries the judges selected Sam Ryder, Prey Drive, Yoji, OUTLYA and Caswell to perform at the Cult Bar in Ipswich tonight.

Each of the five bands will have a 20 minute set during which they can impress the judges.

Only one act will make it through to the final, which will be held at Epic Studios in Norwich on August 16.

Then, just 10 days later, the act will perform a 20 minute support slot ahead of the final night of Ed's Divide tour at Chantry Park.

The judging panel includes producer and engineer Cenzo Townshend, who has worked with Ed and the likes of U2, producer Talvin Singh OBE, who has worked with Madonna and Bjork, and producer/engineer Joe Rubel, who has previously worked alongside Ed and Tom Grennan.

Also joining them is Keane bassist and Suffolk-based musician Jesse Quin, who runs the Old Jet music hub in Bentwaters Park.

Ipswich is one of five locations to be hosting one of the semi-final rounds, which have been spread across the country.

The first round was held in Birmingham on Thursday with further rounds to come in London, Bristol and Manchester in the next few days.

As well as the bands themselves a vinyl DJ will be entertaining the audience in the intervals between each act as well as at the event's afterparty.

Archie Carter from Hoax said:"It's been tough actually deciding the shortlist for this event. The talent has been so high.

"We are really happy with the range of artists that we have got."

Doors will open for the Hoax Live Sessions at the Cult Bar at 7pm with the first band expected on stage at 7.30pm.

