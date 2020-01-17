E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Bangers and caravans left in pieces across Foxhall Stadium in 1986

PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 January 2020

This small caravan is just holding up in the derby Picture: OWEN HINES

This small caravan is just holding up in the derby Picture: OWEN HINES

OWEN HINES

As destruction derbies go, this was one of Foxhall Stadium's most memorable.

One of the Superstox making it's way around the muddy track Picture: OWEN HINESOne of the Superstox making it's way around the muddy track Picture: OWEN HINES

It was back in 1986, in pouring rain, the oval track already saturated and waterlogged in places - and ended in one huge pile up.

The crowd endures the bad weather to watch the fun Picture: OWEN HINESThe crowd endures the bad weather to watch the fun Picture: OWEN HINES

Bangers, caravans and superstox started the race, and with very little grip there was not a lot of some vehicles left at the end.

The carnage left over with all the caravans being thoroughly smashed up Picture: OWEN HINESThe carnage left over with all the caravans being thoroughly smashed up Picture: OWEN HINES

It was not a matter of who completed the most laps to take a chequered flag but which driver prevailed to be the last man standing - or with the vehicle still able to keep going.

Superstox line up at the start line of the water logged track Picture: OWEN HINESSuperstox line up at the start line of the water logged track Picture: OWEN HINES

It made for an exciting and dramatic afternoon, with the enthralled crowds on their feet and under their umbrellas watching the collisions and cheering on their favourite drivers as the metal crunched and cars and caravans became almost unrecognisable in the carnage.

Big hits as most of the cars and caravans are smashed to pieces Picture: OWEN HINESBig hits as most of the cars and caravans are smashed to pieces Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember the destruction derby? To share your memories, email sam.dawes@archant.co.uk

