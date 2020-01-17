Nostalgia: Bangers and caravans left in pieces across Foxhall Stadium in 1986
PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 January 2020
OWEN HINES
As destruction derbies go, this was one of Foxhall Stadium's most memorable.
It was back in 1986, in pouring rain, the oval track already saturated and waterlogged in places - and ended in one huge pile up.
You may also want to watch:
Bangers, caravans and superstox started the race, and with very little grip there was not a lot of some vehicles left at the end.
It was not a matter of who completed the most laps to take a chequered flag but which driver prevailed to be the last man standing - or with the vehicle still able to keep going.
It made for an exciting and dramatic afternoon, with the enthralled crowds on their feet and under their umbrellas watching the collisions and cheering on their favourite drivers as the metal crunched and cars and caravans became almost unrecognisable in the carnage.
Do you remember the destruction derby? To share your memories, email sam.dawes@archant.co.uk