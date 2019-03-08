Bangladeshi community marks their National Day in Ipswich ceremony

Members of the Suffolk Bangladeshi Society celebrate their national day at Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Members of the Bangladeshi community in Suffolk got together to mark their home country’s national day at a special event in Ipswich’s Alexandra Park.

The nation declared its independence from Pakistan on March 26, 1971 - that date is now recognised as Bangladesh Independence Day and is a public holiday in that country.

Members of the Suffolk Bangladeshi Society have a special memorial in Alexandra Park which commemorates the freedom struggle in their country and gathered there to mark the national day.

Many of Suffolk’s curry houses are run by people with close links to Bangladesh – and many retain those close links by supporting family members and in some cases whole communities in their homeland.

This is one of two events annually that the community marks at the memorial – in February they gathered for International Mother Language Day.