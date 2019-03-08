E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
What's the latest forecast for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs?

PUBLISHED: 10:15 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 21 August 2019

Forecasters have given their latest predictions for the bank holiday Credit: Greg Williams

Archant

Temperatures in Suffolk could hit 30C this bank holiday weekend meaning that there will be plenty of late summer sunshine for Ed Sheeran fans.

"It's looking like a fairly decent weekend," said Chris Bell from Norwich based forecasters Weatherquest.

The sun looks set to shine on Suffolk as its prodigal son returns for four nights of gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Temperatures will begin at around 24 or 25C across the county on Friday and are set to rise over the weekend.

Saturday will see an east - west split with temperatures reaching 27 or 28C in more western areas of the county like Newmarket, whereas Felixstowe will only see temperatures of 20 or 21C.

However, the best day of the bank holiday is set to be Sunday where temperatures in westerly areas could come close to 30C.

Again in coastal areas, temperatures will remain closer to 20C.

For Monday, the final day of Ed's gigs, temperatures won't be quite as hot and will reach around 25 or 26C. If the weather does hold up it will prove a sharp contrast to Sheeran's dates in Leeds last weekend where rain and mud caused havoc for music fans.

The good weather in Suffolk looks set to continue into the first part of next week with conditions looking to get more unsettled towards the end of the week.

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

