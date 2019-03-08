What's the latest forecast for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs?

Temperatures in Suffolk could hit 30C this bank holiday weekend meaning that there will be plenty of late summer sunshine for Ed Sheeran fans.

"It's looking like a fairly decent weekend," said Chris Bell from Norwich based forecasters Weatherquest.

The sun looks set to shine on Suffolk as its prodigal son returns for four nights of gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Temperatures will begin at around 24 or 25C across the county on Friday and are set to rise over the weekend.

Saturday will see an east - west split with temperatures reaching 27 or 28C in more western areas of the county like Newmarket, whereas Felixstowe will only see temperatures of 20 or 21C.

However, the best day of the bank holiday is set to be Sunday where temperatures in westerly areas could come close to 30C.

Again in coastal areas, temperatures will remain closer to 20C.

For Monday, the final day of Ed's gigs, temperatures won't be quite as hot and will reach around 25 or 26C. If the weather does hold up it will prove a sharp contrast to Sheeran's dates in Leeds last weekend where rain and mud caused havoc for music fans.

The good weather in Suffolk looks set to continue into the first part of next week with conditions looking to get more unsettled towards the end of the week.