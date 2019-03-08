Sunshine and Showers

Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe cancelled

PUBLISHED: 15:26 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 04 May 2019

Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been cancelled for the remainder of the day. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Rail passengers between Ipswich and Felixstowe face disruption throughout the day due to an issue with a train.

Greater Anglia has confirmed all services between the two stations, which also call at Westerfield and Derby Road, will be suspended until further notice.

They expect disruption will last until the end of the day.

The company confirmed they are arranging alternative road transport for passengers.

Buses operated by First Buses will accept Greater Anglia tickets between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich will additionally call at Westerfield to accommodate passengers unable to use the Felixstowe service.

The following trains have been cancelled:

14:58 Ipswich to Felixstowe due 15:24

15:28 Felixstowe to Ipswich due 15:54

15:58 Ipswich to Felixstowe due 16:24

16:28 Felixstowe to Ipswich due 16:54

16:58 Ipswich to Felixstowe due 17:24

17:28 Felixstowe to Ipswich due 17:54

17:58 Ipswich to Felixstowe due 18:24

18:28 Felixstowe to Ipswich due 18:54

18:58 Ipswich to Felixstowe due 19:24

19:28 Felixstowe to Ipswich due 19:54

19:58 Ipswich to Felixstowe due 20:24

20:28 Felixstowe to Ipswich due 20:54

20:58 Ipswich to Felixstowe due 21:24

21:28 Felixstowe to Ipswich due 21:54

22:28 Ipswich to Felixstowe due 22:53

22:58 Felixstowe to Ipswich due 23:24

