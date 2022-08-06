Night time family fishing planned after successful event

Following the great success of the free fishing sessions, the organisers invite local families to take part in 48-hour adults and kids carp social.

Bank Life Fishing, a company that aims to get more people, especially children, into fishing, is holding another free event on August 12 to August 14.

The Cambridgeshire-based company invites parents and children to take part in a night fishing event at Suffolk Water Park in Bramford.

Matt Macintosh, from Bank Life Fishing, said: “This is a social event we’re doing once a year.

“It’s designed for parents who would want to introduce their children to night fishing but worry about disturbing other anglers or their kids getting bored.

“We’ll have the whole lake to ourselves. Our aim is to get parents and kids on the bank together and create friendships as well as unforgettable memories.”

Matt’s hopes are that everybody will “get together in a like-minded environment”.

He said: “Adults can share their stories over a beer, and children can enjoy surprises we prepared for them.”

The last free fishing event organised at Suffolk Water Park in July was “the busiest that Bank Life Fishing had so far”.

Matt said: “Unfortunately, we had to turn away so many people, as we couldn't get everyone on the bank. We squeezed a few more families than usual.

“The whole idea of the event is to encourage more people, more friends, families and kids to experience the joys and the mental health benefits that fishing brings.

16 families and 25 children were able to enjoy a day at Suffolk Water Park.

Angling Trust covered everybody’s licences for the day and provided certificates for children who worked for bronze, silver and gold awards.

Matt said: “So many kids took part in our event that I ran out of stickers and certificates!

“Our aim was to introduce children to a hobby such as fishing, as it helps keep them on the banks and off the streets.”

All the participants are asked to bring their own equipment for the 48-hour adults and kids carp social.

To book a place, message Bank Life Fishing.