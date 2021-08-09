Published: 1:59 PM August 9, 2021

A re-creation of Banksy's Girl with Balloon has appeared in Kenyon Street, Ipswich - Credit: Nyomi Jacobs

A re-creation of an iconic Banksy artwork has appeared in Ipswich - amid speculation over whether the artist is behind a series of new pieces in East Anglia.

Nyomi Jacobs spotted the image of a girl reaching out to a balloon on the side of a house in the town's Kenyon Street.

She said: "I was surprised to see it - it made me smile. I am a fan of Banksy and I think we need more art in our lives."

Miss Jacobs, who lives in Ipswich, said she originally assumed the artwork was a copy by someone else of the famous Banksy work Girl with Balloon, which was first created in London in 2002.

A re-creation of Banksy's Girl with Balloon has appeared in Kenyon Street, Ipswich - Credit: Nyomi Jacobs

"But then I saw news reports about the other artworks in East Anglia which may be by Banksy, and it made me wonder."

You may also want to watch:

She said she thought it was possible the international artist had decided to recreate the iconic image in Suffolk.

Miss Jacobs added: "It may not be Banksy, but it is still refreshing to see art in the streets.

"I really like walking along the Waterfront in Ipswich because of the street art there - I think there should be more street art, for sure."

Nyomi Jacobs, who spotted a Banksy-esque artwork in Ipswich - Credit: Nyomi Jacobs

The latest discovery comes just as a series of possible Banksy pieces have appeared in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad.

Some believe the artworks are linked with the area's City of Culture 2025 bid, and there is a lot of speculation over which of the pieces are likely to be genuine. So far, none of them has appeared on the official Banksy Instagram page.

Another piece of street art in a Banksy-esque style previously appeared in Ipswich in September 2020.

The artwork, depicting a doctor looking up to a face mask which replicates a white flag, appeared on the side of a derelict office building near the Tacket Street NCP car park.

Seven originals by Banksy, including the famous Hula-Hooping Girl, are also currently on show at the Moments exhibition at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, which is running until September 30.