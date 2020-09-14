Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A new piece of ‘Banksy-like’ street art has appeared in Ipswich town centre, leading some to ask if the famous artist paid the town a visit over the weekend.

The artwork, which depicts a doctor looking up to a face mask which replicates a white flag, has appeared on the side of a derelict office building near the Tacket Street NCP car park.

One Ipswich resident, who parks next to the building every day said that the new artwork - which he thinks was spray-painted over the weekend - is an exciting addition to the town.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I’ve always been a fan of Banksy and, even though this probably isn’t him, it’s great to see Banksy-style work around the town.

“There’s no reason why the next Banksy shouldn’t be from Ipswich.

“I park here every day and it wasn’t here on Friday, so I think it was probably done over the weekend.”

The resident added that he thought the image hinted at the effort NHS workers have made during the coronavirus outbreak and their current battle for a pay rise.

Banksy usually claims any genuine work on an Instagram page. However, the identity of the person behind this piece of art is yet to be revealed.