Ipswich drumming sensation praised by Barack Obama for climate change video

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell has caught the attention of Barack Obama with the release of her latest music video.

The 11-year-old, who has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Dave Grohl and Ellen DeGeneres, has released a new video raising awareness of climate change.

In the video, called The Children Will Rise Up, Nandi gives a passionate performance on the issue which ends with her speaking about the causes of climate change and what everyone can do to help.

It features Roman Morello, Tom Morello, Jack Black and Greta Thunberg and was shared on Obama’s Facebook page on Wednesday. November 10.

Alongside it, he wrote: “Many social movements have been started and sustained by young people.

“Nandi and Roman used music as a way to share their compelling message about why we need to take action on climate change.”

You may also want to watch:

Responding to Obama, Nandi took to social media to thank the former US president.

She said: “This is incredible. THANK YOU SO MUCH @barackobama. I am so incredibly proud that @barackobama has shared on Facebook the protest song @romanmorello1 and I wrote with @tommorello to help raise awareness of climate change.”

This is INCREDIBLE!!! Thank you SO much @BarackObama!!! I am SO proud you shared the song Roman and wrote to help raise awareness of climate change on Facebook!!! AMAZING!!! @tmorello!!! #climatechange #BarackObama VIDEO: https://t.co/H3zxQFzs4L pic.twitter.com/0Dah5czU5k — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 10, 2021

The child star has impressed many people with her musical talents.

She has more than 201,000 followers on Twitter and was interviewed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

Back in August, Nandi was invited to perform with Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl.

The band jammed with the child star live on stage at the 17,500-seater Forum venue in Los Angeles.