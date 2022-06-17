Ipswich couple celebrate 70 years of 'true love'
- Credit: Elaine Snode
It has been "true love" for one devoted Ipswich couple for seven decades as they celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary.
Barbara and Derek Hunwicks first met when they were 18 years old and spent two years writing to each other after Mr Hunwicks was sent overseas on national service.
Mrs Hunwicks worked in the land army and said yes to her husband's marriage proposal when he returned from service.
Their secret to 70 years of marriage is when you have love, "then you can get through anything".
Mrs Hunwicks, 93, added: “It was true love, it always has been.”
The couple married at Holy Cross Church, Hornchurch, in east London, on June 14, 1952.
Together they have four children and became Ipswich residents in 1976 after moving with their family from Southend.
Mr Hunwicks worked in the insurance department for Willis Faber & Dumas.
The retired insurance worker, now 92, said: “There is no real secret to a long marriage. It is all about love – if you have love, then you can get through anything.”
The couple celebrated the milestone with their family at Prince George House, on Mansbrook Boulevard, in Ipswich, this week where they are both are residents.
With many cards of congratulation, Mr and Mrs Hunwicks was thrilled to receive a message from the Queen congratulating them on their platinum anniversary.
Prince George House's head chef baked a special anniversary cake for them to enjoy.
Jennie Rodger, home manager at Prince George House, said: “Here at Prince George House, we regularly celebrate big anniversaries and understand the importance of maintaining relationships and celebrating life’s milestones.
"We were honoured to be a part of such a special moment for Barbara and Derek.
"They are truly inseparable, and we can all learn a thing or two from their long-lasting marriage.
“Marking such a special occasion at the home allowed many of the residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own wedding days – it was lovely to hear their stories too.
"Happy anniversary Barbara and Derek.”