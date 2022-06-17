News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich couple celebrate 70 years of 'true love'

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:00 PM June 17, 2022
Barbara and Derek Hunwicks, from Ipswich, have been married for 70 years.

It's always been about love for platinum wedding couple Barbara and Derek Hunwicks. - Credit: Elaine Snode

It has been "true love" for one devoted Ipswich couple for seven decades as they celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary. 

Barbara and Derek Hunwicks first met when they were 18 years old and spent two years writing to each other after Mr Hunwicks was sent overseas on national service. 

Mrs Hunwicks worked in the land army and said yes to her husband's marriage proposal when he returned from service.

It was a day of celebration for platinum wedding anniversary couple Derek and Barbara Hunwicks.

It was a day of celebration for platinum wedding anniversary couple Derek and Barbara Hunwicks. - Credit: Prince George House

Their secret to 70 years of marriage is when you have love, "then you can get through anything". 

Mrs Hunwicks, 93, added: “It was true love, it always has been.”

The couple married at Holy Cross Church, Hornchurch, in east London, on June 14, 1952. 

Together they have four children and became Ipswich residents in 1976 after moving with their family from Southend.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Bubbly, scatty' 23-year-old Suffolk woman died at Orwell Bridge
  2. 2 Did you go to one of Liquid's under 18s nights?
  3. 3 Belgian-style chip shop opens doors in Ipswich town centre
  1. 4 Update on Ipswich Taco Bell plans - 25 new jobs on the horizon
  2. 5 Man found with 40 wraps of cocaine in drug 'hotspot' jailed
  3. 6 A12 to be closed overnight for five days for roadworks
  4. 7 Mum's wedding vow wish after terminal diagnosis
  5. 8 Man charged with causing criminal damage at Ipswich town centre shop
  6. 9 New owners of Sailmakers pledge to 'revive' Ipswich shopping centre
  7. 10 Ipswich drummer to perform at Wembley Stadium with Foo Fighters

Mr Hunwicks worked in the insurance department for Willis Faber & Dumas. 

Barbara and Derek Hunwicks, from Ipswich, have been married for 70 years.

It's always been about love for platinum wedding couple Barbara and Derek Hunwicks. - Credit: Elaine Snode

The retired insurance worker, now 92, said: “There is no real secret to a long marriage. It is all about love – if you have love, then you can get through anything.”

The couple celebrated the milestone with their family at Prince George House, on Mansbrook Boulevard, in Ipswich, this week where they are both are residents. 

With many cards of congratulation, Mr and Mrs Hunwicks was thrilled to receive a message from the Queen congratulating them on their platinum anniversary. 

Prince George House's head chef baked a special anniversary cake for them to enjoy.

Barbara and Derek Hunwicks married on June 14 1952

“It was true love, it always has been", says Barbara, 93, as she and husband Derek celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary. - Credit: Elaine Snode

Jennie Rodger, home manager at Prince George House, said: “Here at Prince George House, we regularly celebrate big anniversaries and understand the importance of maintaining relationships and celebrating life’s milestones.

"We were honoured to be a part of such a special moment for Barbara and Derek.

"They are truly inseparable, and we can all learn a thing or two from their long-lasting marriage. 

“Marking such a special occasion at the home allowed many of the residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own wedding days – it was lovely to hear their stories too.

"Happy anniversary Barbara and Derek.”

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The travellers arrived at about 4am this morning

Christchurch Park | Updated

Travellers pitch up at one of Ipswich's busiest parks

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Nightclub with people dancing

LGBTQ+

One last 'blowout' for Ipswich: LGBTQ+ nightclub set to close its doors

William Warnes

person
An Ipswich councillor has said the council is acting quickly to remove the travellers from Christchurch Park

Suffolk Live News

Christchurch Park 'not appropriate place for travellers', councillor says

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon