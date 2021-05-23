Published: 6:00 AM May 23, 2021

Barbara Cable of Ipswich enjoying her surprise 100th birthday celebration with family in a garden marquee in Kesgrave

Much-loved Ipswich great-grandmother Barbara Cable has celebrated her 100th birthday - after spending her whole life in Suffolk.

Her family organised a small surprise party for her in a garden marquee in Kesgrave, at the home of one of her granddaughters, on Saturday.

Mrs Cable said: "It was lovely, and a wonderful surprise."

And she added that the secret of a long life was "good, home-cooked, wholesome food".

Guest numbers for the outdoor celebration were limited to 30, in line with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Barbara Cable of Ipswich enjoying her 100th birthday celebration

Mrs Cable was born in Benhall, near Saxmundham, and was one of 12 children. She was mainly brought up in the Rushmere area of Ipswich and now lives in East Ipswich with her daughter.

Grand-daughter Kerri Hammond said: "Nan has lived in Suffolk all her life and I think she has only been out of the county two or three times. She has never been out of the UK."

The great-grandma worked as a machinist for Ipswich engineering firm Ransome & Rapier.

Barbara Cable celebrating her 100th birthday with family in a garden marquee in Kesgrave

She met her late husband, Cyril, in Christchurch Park during the Second World War, and the couple married in St Peter's Church, Ipswich, on February 10, 1945.

Barbara Cable and husband Cyril on their wedding day at St Peter's Church in Ipswich in 1945

They celebrated their diamond wedding in 2005 and were married for 63 years before Mr Cable passed away in 2008.

Kerri said: "Nan is a very loving lady and we have always had big family parties at Christmas."

Barbara and Cyril always loved their garden, and Mrs Cable has also enjoyed cooking over the years, with her famous Suffolk rusks being a particular hit with the family.

Barbara Cable as a young woman during wartime

She likes doing crosswords and word games, and also enjoys a game of bingo.

Mrs Cable is devoted to her family, and said she was very proud of all of them and wanted to thank them all by name for her birthday celebration.

She thanked her two daughters, Diane and Yvonne, and their husbands Tony and Trevor, grandchildren Kerri, Hayley and Simon and their partners Andrew, Charles and Sara, and great-grandchildren Gabrielle, Lillia- May, Flora, Dylan and Jonah.







