Barclays announces closure of Woodbridge Road branch in Ipswich

Barclays has confirmed it will be closing one of its Ipswich branches in the new year in what has been described as a “huge loss” to the community.

The bank has contacted its customers to inform them of the decision to close the Woodbridge Road branch on February 12, 2021.

Barclays said it made the decision to close the bank due to changes in how people access their money - with over-the-counter transactions at the branch falling by 12% in the two years to March 2020.

More than 80% of customers at the Woodbridge Road branch also use other ways to bank, Barclays said, with the Post Office in nearby Cauldwell Hall Road also capable of dealing with everyday transactions.

The nearest Barclays branches to Woodbridge Road are in Ipswich and Woodbridge town centres.

A Barclays spokesman said no jobs would be lost as a result of the closure.

The spokesman added: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

“As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

Paul West, Suffolk county councillor for the Bixley ward, said the closure would force customers to travel further distances and have a greater impact on vulnerable people.

He said: “This will be a huge loss to the community, as it is located in a very well-populated area of north-east Ipswich.

“This will mean that local people will have to visit Ipswich or Woodbridge town centres if they want to conduct face-to-face business with the bank.

“This increases the need for travel at a time when we are encouraging people to reduce their journeys.

“The impact will be felt most by vulnerable people as they are more likely to have to communicate with the bank in person.

“I understand that bank have fewer face-to-face customers and they must adapt their model accordingly. However, there is surely a huge advantage in having a presence in a community.

“I have asked to discuss this with Barclays’ Market Director for Norfolk and Suffolk.”

