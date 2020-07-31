E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Court hearing adjourned over man accused of murdering solicitor wife at Suffolk farmhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:25 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 31 July 2020

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A court has adjourned a hearing into the case of a man accused of murdering his wife at their farmhouse near Ipswich.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones appeared via videolink at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday afternoon from Norwich Prison accused of murdering his 41-year-old solicitor wife, Silke Hartshorne-Jones, at their property in The Green, Barham.

The 51-year-old appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing, but this was adjourned for a fitness to plead report.

A further hearing has now been listed for August 28, with Hartshorne-Jones remanded in custody.

Hartshorne-Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home on the morning of Sunday, May 3.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found lying on the floor upstairs inside the home, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called to the scene at 4.45am.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.

A postmortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.

A trial date has been set for October 26 at Ipswich Crown Court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Court hearing adjourned over man accused of murdering solicitor wife at Suffolk farmhouse

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Four accused of murdering Ipswich man face October trial

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping, near London Road, Ipswich, two years ago Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tonight

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Man accused of murdering wife at farmhouse due in court

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN