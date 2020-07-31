Court hearing adjourned over man accused of murdering solicitor wife at Suffolk farmhouse

Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A court has adjourned a hearing into the case of a man accused of murdering his wife at their farmhouse near Ipswich.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones appeared via videolink at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday afternoon from Norwich Prison accused of murdering his 41-year-old solicitor wife, Silke Hartshorne-Jones, at their property in The Green, Barham.

The 51-year-old appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing, but this was adjourned for a fitness to plead report.

A further hearing has now been listed for August 28, with Hartshorne-Jones remanded in custody.

Hartshorne-Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home on the morning of Sunday, May 3.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found lying on the floor upstairs inside the home, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called to the scene at 4.45am.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.

A postmortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.

A trial date has been set for October 26 at Ipswich Crown Court.