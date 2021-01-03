New charity bookshop ready to welcome customers

Published: 8:00 AM January 3, 2021

Although it may be a while yet before people can visit it, a new charity bookshop has opened in Felixstowe.

Books and Vintage has been opened by the BASIC Life Charity Group in Walton High Street, next to the Post Office.

It was open for less than a week when Suffolk went into Covid-19 Tier 4 - forcing all non-essential shops to close.

The shop, manned by volunteers, will be selling a range of donated books, fiction and non-fiction, paperback and hardback, as well as assorted pre-loved vintage and retro items.

When it reopens, there will be a two customer limit at any time until virus social distancing restrictions can be relaxed.

BASIC Life also runs two charity shops - one in Walton High Street and the other in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - along with working with local churches to run and support a string of community pop-up shops providing food for those in need across the Felixstowe area and also in Ipswich.

Money raised by the charity is spent locally with the aim to help as many people in need as possible.