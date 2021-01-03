News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

New charity bookshop ready to welcome customers

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:00 AM January 3, 2021   
Books & Vintage is ready to welcome customers once the Covid restrictions allow

Books & Vintage is ready to welcome customers once the Covid restrictions allow - Credit: ARCHANT

Although it may be a while yet before people can visit it, a new charity bookshop has opened in Felixstowe.   

Books and Vintage has been opened by the BASIC Life Charity Group in Walton High Street, next to the Post Office.

It was open for less than a week when Suffolk went into Covid-19 Tier 4 - forcing all non-essential shops to close.

The shop, manned by volunteers, will be selling a range of donated books, fiction and non-fiction, paperback and hardback, as well as assorted pre-loved vintage and retro items.

When it reopens, there will be a two customer limit at any time until virus social distancing restrictions can be relaxed.

You may also want to watch:

BASIC Life also runs two charity shops - one in Walton High Street and the other in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - along with working with local churches to run and support a string of community pop-up shops providing food for those in need across the Felixstowe area and also in Ipswich.

Money raised by the charity is spent locally with the aim to help as many people in need as possible. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Staff from Ipswich Tesco self-isolating after contracting coronavirus
  2. 2 Covid infection rates nearly double in parts of Suffolk over Christmas period
  3. 3 Anger over removal of trees - but planners say no rules breached
  1. 4 Fears person trapped in flat fire close to Ipswich station
  2. 5 Objections lodged over Ipswich steelworks country move plans
  3. 6 Fears of new 'Beast from the East' as cold snap predicted
  4. 7 Pair face seven fraud charges over courier collection incidents
  5. 8 Should all primary schools be closed in January? You share your views
  6. 9 Most shocking dashcam footage from Suffolk and Essex in 2020
  7. 10 Part of huge 600-home estate takes step forward

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Mrs Chelsea Girl' still glamorous as she turns 80 on New Year's Day

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

10 people died with Covid on Christmas Day in Suffolk

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Police stop church hall rave and dish out £18k in NYE party fines

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Woman submits 200 applications after losing dream job amid Covid pandemic

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus