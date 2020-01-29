E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Basketball and ice-skating feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1981

PUBLISHED: 14:30 30 January 2020

Action from the girls Under 15 England basketball team Picture: ARCHANT

There was plenty of sporting activities for people to enjoy watching and taking part in back in January 1981.

Do you spot any familiar faces from the Under 15 England basketball team? Picture: ARCHANTDo you spot any familiar faces from the Under 15 England basketball team? Picture: ARCHANT

Our Throwback Thursday gallery features action from the England girls under 15s basketball team who were playing a match in Ipswich.

Did you play in the Ranelagh Road School football team? Picture: PAUL NIXONDid you play in the Ranelagh Road School football team? Picture: PAUL NIXON

At Ranelagh Road School the team lined up for a squad photo in their team shirts, while youngsters in Felixstowe enjoyed having Walton Hall turned into an ice rink.

The ground team worked hard to try and clear the snow off the pitch Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe ground team worked hard to try and clear the snow off the pitch Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

At the Corn Exchange, wrestling action was back once again with action from a tag team match - featuring Big Daddy - that had the audience on their feet, enjoying the action.

Opponent puts his gloves up in defence during a bout Picture:ARCHANTOpponent puts his gloves up in defence during a bout Picture:ARCHANT

The Ipswich Town ground staff had a big job on their hands as they attempted to clear the pitch of snow that had fallen in the previous days as they prepared for the next game.

Do you remember going ice-skating in Felixstowe? Picture: JOHN KERRDo you remember going ice-skating in Felixstowe? Picture: JOHN KERR

Over at the First Floor Club they had another evening of intense boxing action as fighters went toe to toe in the ring.

