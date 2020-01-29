Basketball and ice-skating feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1981
There was plenty of sporting activities for people to enjoy watching and taking part in back in January 1981.
Our Throwback Thursday gallery features action from the England girls under 15s basketball team who were playing a match in Ipswich.
At Ranelagh Road School the team lined up for a squad photo in their team shirts, while youngsters in Felixstowe enjoyed having Walton Hall turned into an ice rink.
At the Corn Exchange, wrestling action was back once again with action from a tag team match - featuring Big Daddy - that had the audience on their feet, enjoying the action.
The Ipswich Town ground staff had a big job on their hands as they attempted to clear the pitch of snow that had fallen in the previous days as they prepared for the next game.
Over at the First Floor Club they had another evening of intense boxing action as fighters went toe to toe in the ring.