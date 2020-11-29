Car crashes into front of shop in Ipswich’s Norwich Road

A car has crashed into the Bath Store in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car crashed into the front of the Bath Store in Ipswich’s Norwich Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 3.10pm on Sunday, November 29 to the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Officers attended, along with a structural engineer from Ipswich Borough Council, while footage seen on social media showed barriers outside the front in the wake of the accident.

The building was assessed to be structurally sound and made secure.

No injuries were reported.