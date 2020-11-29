News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Car crashes into front of shop in Ipswich’s Norwich Road

Angus Williams

Published: 9:46 PM November 29, 2020    Updated: 8:42 PM December 7, 2020
A car has crashed into the Bath Store in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A car crashed into the front of the Bath Store in Ipswich’s Norwich Road.

Police were called at 3.10pm on Sunday, November 29 to the incident.

Officers attended, along with a structural engineer from Ipswich Borough Council, while footage seen on social media showed barriers outside the front in the wake of the accident.

The building was assessed to be structurally sound and made secure.

No injuries were reported.

