Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Historic ticket for Led Zeppelin show in Ipswich to go under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 17 May 2019

The ticket to the Led Zeppelin gig at The Baths Hall in Ipswich is still in great condition and goes under the hammer on May 18 Picture: DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS

The ticket to the Led Zeppelin gig at The Baths Hall in Ipswich is still in great condition and goes under the hammer on May 18 Picture: DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS

DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS

One last ticket for Led Zeppelin's gig in Ipswich is going on sale tomorrow - as part of a music and memorabilia auction in Suffolk.

There will also be a copy of The Human Beast - Volume One, Decca SKL 5053, up for auction, which is expected to reach as much as £500 Picture: DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERSThere will also be a copy of The Human Beast - Volume One, Decca SKL 5053, up for auction, which is expected to reach as much as £500 Picture: DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS

This weekend, Stowmarket auction house Bishop and Miller is holding a specialist sale of vintage records, recordings and band memorabillia, with hundreds of lots up for sale.

Suffolk rockers will be particularly interested in Lot 534 - a Led Zeppelin concert ticket in great condition from the gig at The Baths Hall, Ipswich,

The legendary band came to town on Tuesday, November 16, 1971 and could be in the hands of one lucky bidder for the auctioneer's estimate of £40 to £60.

GALLERY: See the incredible photos from Led Zep's 1971 Ipswich gig

For Led Zeppelin anoraks or those looking to add to their collection of ticket from that night, the ticket number up for auction is 417.

Bishop and Miller believe it will make a great gift for someone who attended this same concert in 1971, or simply for someone who loves their music.

Other interesting lots include The Beatles and Roy Orbison 1963 Tour Programme, signed by The Beatles, Roy Orbison and Gerry Marsden, which could fetch in the region of £100 to £150.

One of the most expensive estimates is for just one record - The Human Beast: Volume One, on Decca Records, which has an estimate of £300 to £500.

The memorabilia auction starts at 10am on Saturday, May 18.

More information about all the items going up for sale can be found on the Bishop and Miller website.

Those unable to make it to Stowmarket on the day can also bid online.

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Thousands of pounds out of pocket for an unfinished home - so why won’t authorities take action?

Isobel Dide Siemmond has complained about Superior SIPs which left property in east Suffolk unfinished Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Historic ticket for Led Zeppelin show in Ipswich to go under the hammer

The ticket to the Led Zeppelin gig at The Baths Hall in Ipswich is still in great condition and goes under the hammer on May 18 Picture: DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS

Maharishi community seeks to expand Suffolk home

The Maharishi Peace Palace in Rendlesham Picture: RUTH LEACH

Jury discharged in Ipswich robbery trial

The jury has been discharged in the trial of Mark Dyer. Picture: ARCHANT

Report Card: Grading the progress of Town’s homegrown youngsters in turbulent campaign

Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester are a big part of Ipswich Town's future. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists