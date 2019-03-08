Historic ticket for Led Zeppelin show in Ipswich to go under the hammer

The ticket to the Led Zeppelin gig at The Baths Hall in Ipswich is still in great condition and goes under the hammer on May 18 Picture: DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS

One last ticket for Led Zeppelin's gig in Ipswich is going on sale tomorrow - as part of a music and memorabilia auction in Suffolk.

There will also be a copy of The Human Beast - Volume One, Decca SKL 5053, up for auction, which is expected to reach as much as £500 Picture: DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS There will also be a copy of The Human Beast - Volume One, Decca SKL 5053, up for auction, which is expected to reach as much as £500 Picture: DANIEL PAGE/ BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS

This weekend, Stowmarket auction house Bishop and Miller is holding a specialist sale of vintage records, recordings and band memorabillia, with hundreds of lots up for sale.

Suffolk rockers will be particularly interested in Lot 534 - a Led Zeppelin concert ticket in great condition from the gig at The Baths Hall, Ipswich,

The legendary band came to town on Tuesday, November 16, 1971 and could be in the hands of one lucky bidder for the auctioneer's estimate of £40 to £60.

For Led Zeppelin anoraks or those looking to add to their collection of ticket from that night, the ticket number up for auction is 417.

Bishop and Miller believe it will make a great gift for someone who attended this same concert in 1971, or simply for someone who loves their music.

Other interesting lots include The Beatles and Roy Orbison 1963 Tour Programme, signed by The Beatles, Roy Orbison and Gerry Marsden, which could fetch in the region of £100 to £150.

One of the most expensive estimates is for just one record - The Human Beast: Volume One, on Decca Records, which has an estimate of £300 to £500.

The memorabilia auction starts at 10am on Saturday, May 18.

More information about all the items going up for sale can be found on the Bishop and Miller website.

Those unable to make it to Stowmarket on the day can also bid online.