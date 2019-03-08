Partly Cloudy

IN PICTURES: Children pet adorable baby goats at farm's sensory day

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 May 2019

Amber-May Bass having a cuddle with a baby goat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber-May Bass having a cuddle with a baby goat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It was goats galore at a Suffolk farm when a group of children had an exclusive audience with some fresh-faced farmyard friends.

Summer and Marshall stroking the baby goats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSummer and Marshall stroking the baby goats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Baylham House's rare breeds farm is open to the public six days a week so people can get up close and personal with their pigs, goats and sheep.

However, the noises of the crowds and machinery can be challenging for some children with special educational needs.

Now the farm has introduced new SEN sessions to allow children to interact with the animals with ear defenders - and without the public around them.

Kate Ockleton with her children Sammy and Max Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKate Ockleton with her children Sammy and Max Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stockman Kate Ockleton said: "The children were able to meet and stroke our baby goats, they're between seven and 10 days old.

"All of them have been really great, really excited, it's been a very positive experience.

"We know we can get busy sometimes, and when we have a lot of people here, so we think having sessions like these are important to let everyone have a chance to visit."

Maggie feeding the goats at Baylham Farm, at a session exclusively for SEN children Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMaggie feeding the goats at Baylham Farm, at a session exclusively for SEN children Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are more SEN sessions coming up this year, with the next one on May 28.

Maggie and Kelsie enjoying their visit to Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMaggie and Kelsie enjoying their visit to Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kelsie grooming one of the adult goats at the farm. Visitors can see young lambs and kids during spring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKelsie grooming one of the adult goats at the farm. Visitors can see young lambs and kids during spring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Baylham Farm's next SEN session will be May 28, 2019, when children will be able to see some of the sheep being sheared Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBaylham Farm's next SEN session will be May 28, 2019, when children will be able to see some of the sheep being sheared Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A goat enjoys the sunshine at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA goat enjoys the sunshine at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kate Ockleton milking the goat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKate Ockleton milking the goat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marshall and Summer with some fresh goats milk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMarshall and Summer with some fresh goats milk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kelsie having a go at grooming the goat. Baylham Farm let the children at the session get hands-on with the farm animals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKelsie having a go at grooming the goat. Baylham Farm let the children at the session get hands-on with the farm animals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

