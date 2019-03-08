IN PICTURES: Children pet adorable baby goats at farm's sensory day
PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 May 2019
It was goats galore at a Suffolk farm when a group of children had an exclusive audience with some fresh-faced farmyard friends.
Baylham House's rare breeds farm is open to the public six days a week so people can get up close and personal with their pigs, goats and sheep.
However, the noises of the crowds and machinery can be challenging for some children with special educational needs.
Now the farm has introduced new SEN sessions to allow children to interact with the animals with ear defenders - and without the public around them.
Stockman Kate Ockleton said: "The children were able to meet and stroke our baby goats, they're between seven and 10 days old.
"All of them have been really great, really excited, it's been a very positive experience.
"We know we can get busy sometimes, and when we have a lot of people here, so we think having sessions like these are important to let everyone have a chance to visit."
There are more SEN sessions coming up this year, with the next one on May 28.