Adorable piglets so small they fit in a mug born at Baylham farm

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:34 AM March 19, 2022
One of the piglets born at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, near Needham Market

One of the piglets born at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, near Needham Market - Credit: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm

Ten adorable piglets who are so small they can fit inside a mug have been born at a farm near Needham Market.

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm has announced the arrival of the Middle White piglets, which were the first of the breed to be born at the farm in several years, on Friday.

They were born to the farm's pig Molly, with livestock manager Kate Ockelton revealing it was her first litter.

Middle White pigs are considered a priority breed by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, which means their population is closely monitored.

However, they are not the only rare breed to be born at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm in recent months – seven Kunekune piglets were born there last August.

The newly-born piglets will soon be available to see at the farm in Baylham, between Needham Market and Great Blakenham outside Ipswich.

