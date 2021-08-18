Meet the 'adorable' newborn piglets proving a hit at Suffolk farm

Video

Published: 4:30 PM August 18, 2021

The Kunekune piglets have been born at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk farm has welcomed the arrival of a litter of "adorable" piglets from a rare New Zealand breed - and they have proved a huge hit with visitors.

Seven Kunekune piglets were born at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm last week, which was the first litter to arrive since Covid.

The newborn Kunekune piglets have proved a hit with visitors - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Kate Ockelton, Baylham House's livestock manager, said the newborns were proving very popular with young visitors as they feed them on their visit to the farm.

The breed is originally from New Zealand - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She said the arrival of the spotted piglets had proved timely as the farm, near Needham Market, aims to recover from the pandemic.

They are only a week old but have made a big impression on visitors - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Miss Ockelton said: "Covid hit and we couldn't breed anything. Everyone was panicking.

"It has been a huge financial knock for the farm. We missed two Easters, which are our busiest periods.

Other breeds of piglets have been born at the farm in recent weeks - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've got one litter that are now a week old and another breed that are four weeks old.

The farm is near Needham Market and Claydon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"This is a massive boost. People just adore the new piglets and love watching them. They are just adorable."

Kate Ockelton, of Baylham House Rare Breed Farm - Credit: Archant



