Meet the 'adorable' newborn piglets proving a hit at Suffolk farm
A Suffolk farm has welcomed the arrival of a litter of "adorable" piglets from a rare New Zealand breed - and they have proved a huge hit with visitors.
Seven Kunekune piglets were born at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm last week, which was the first litter to arrive since Covid.
Kate Ockelton, Baylham House's livestock manager, said the newborns were proving very popular with young visitors as they feed them on their visit to the farm.
She said the arrival of the spotted piglets had proved timely as the farm, near Needham Market, aims to recover from the pandemic.
Miss Ockelton said: "Covid hit and we couldn't breed anything. Everyone was panicking.
"It has been a huge financial knock for the farm. We missed two Easters, which are our busiest periods.
"We've got one litter that are now a week old and another breed that are four weeks old.
"This is a massive boost. People just adore the new piglets and love watching them. They are just adorable."