Two-and-a-half mile diversion described as ‘dangerous’ by councillor

Plans for a two-and-a-half mile diversion have been described as dangerous by a local councillor as a care home plans substantial sewage works.

The work is scheduled to be carried out in January on Upper Street in Baylham which is the most direct route into the village centre.

During the works the road will be closed forcing residents to take a two-and-a-half mile diversion, along a single track lane which Councillor John Field described as “dangerous”.

He met alongside residents and a spokesperson from contractor APEC Groundworks who have been commissioned to carry out the works at Baylham Village Hall to discuss the works.

He later said: “I did not get any information about the road closure until recently.

“The diversion route during January weather is dangerous. There are no passing points and some drivers will not be able to pass each other which could lead to people reversing hundreds of meters to pass.

“I understand that the care home have to do the work, but we needed to be consulted about it.”

A spokesperson from Highways Suffolk said that are not responsible for the works.

A spokesperson from the care home said: “The Care Centre is involved in an ongoing legal dispute relating to the installation of drainage services at the site, and following expert analysis where all options were fully explored, a connection to the main sewer system has been applied for and approved by Anglian Water.

“Whilst we understand that the required road closure will cause some disruption, for which we apologise, the ongoing legal process means that these works are urgently required, and our Approved Contractor has taken all possible measures to ensure that the work is completed in a smooth and timely manner with the minimum amount of disruption.”

Jan Dyes has lived in the village for 28 years and said that the diversion during January was not sensible.

She said: “The diversion will make getting in and out of the village very difficult.

“The only alternative route for the 100 or so houses in Baylham, is to use what we call the back road which is a single track route of 2 ½ miles with no passing places, many tight bends and several hills.”

APEC Groundworks took questions at the meeting.

A spokesperson said: “I have heard there have been quite a few complaints but we have looked at three or four other options. This isn’t the cheapest one but it has been approved by Anglian Water.

“We have gone over and above to help the residents in the village but we do also understand the issues that the care home are having at the moment.

“We are just the contractors and we are just doing the job we are paid to do.”