Shotley quiz team crack the Eggheads – by getting every question right

The Shotley Open Spacers were the latest challengers, with over 1,800 teams trying to beat the Eggheads on the BBC Two show before them Picture: 12 YARD PRODUCTIONS 12 YARD PRODUCTIONS

A team of Suffolk quizzers became the first team in Eggheads’ 16-year history to answer every question right - can you do the same?

The Eggheads along with the Shotley Open Spacers (front row), who beat them by answering every question right for the first time in the shows' history Picture: 12 YARD PRODUCTION The Eggheads along with the Shotley Open Spacers (front row), who beat them by answering every question right for the first time in the shows' history Picture: 12 YARD PRODUCTION

Team captain Derek Davis, along with Gary Richens, Shane Rolin, Ian Peters and Marian and Geraint Pugh, filmed their episode of the weeknight quiz mainstay back in 2018 – and had to keep a lid on their success for 12 months before it aired on March 19.

The team, called Shotley Open Spacers, took on the best quiz brains in the country and came out with £11,000 for their troubles.

Mr Davis was the first to answer questions for the team, winning the Sports round of the quiz and knocking veteran Egghead Chris Hughes.

He said: “For us to keep our mouths shut for a whole year – it was just purgatory.

“We couldn’t tell anyone, we were going round telling people ‘it was okay, we didn’t disgrace ourselves’, but we had no idea how long it would take to be on television.

“I think it was better this way as not only was it a good time filming, it was also a really positive response when everyone saw us.

“Winning the money was nice but to be the first team to answer every question right – that was incredible.

“I’m not sure if we’d ever be able to do it again though.”

Eggheads host Jeremy Vine took the time to take a selfe with the team before their storming victory Picture: JEREMY VINE Eggheads host Jeremy Vine took the time to take a selfe with the team before their storming victory Picture: JEREMY VINE

Although six of them took the train to Edinburgh, only five appeared on television as the BBC asks teams to bring a substitute in cases of emergency.

They took the train up the day before filming, to get some practice in.

Since their win, the team’s prize money has gone towards holidays and cruises.

Mr Rolin, a chef and quizzer at Shotley’s Bristol Arms pub, held his nerve to win the Geography round in sudden death.

The team, all from the Shotley peninsula in Suffolk, went to Edinburgh to film their episode of Eggheads in the BBC Scotland studios Picture: 12 YARD PRODUCTIONS The team, all from the Shotley peninsula in Suffolk, went to Edinburgh to film their episode of Eggheads in the BBC Scotland studios Picture: 12 YARD PRODUCTIONS

He added: “It was never about the prize money, it was about the experience.

“I couldn’t tell anyone about the win, I even managed to keep it from my wife, I just kept telling her we didn’t embarrass ourselves and it was worth a watch.”

The programme first aired in November 2003, and in the show’s 16-year run it has given away more than £2m in prize money.

Jeremy Vine first started hosting the show in 2008, eventually taking over from Dermot Murnaghan.

In series 10, episode 91, the Cartoonists became the first team to get all five members to the final round.

It would be another 10 series – until series 20, episode 81 – when the Shotley Open Spacers’ would become the only team to answer every question correctly.