Do you remember TV show Flog It! visiting Ipswich in 2002?

Andrew Papworth

Published: 7:06 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 8:49 PM December 7, 2020
Flog It! visited Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Back in the day, it was one of the UK’s most popular daytime television programmes - so there was naturally a bit of a buzz when TV show Flog It! came to film in Ipswich.

George and Rene Coleman travelled all the way to Ipswich from Kent with this reproduction Louise XV1 clock . Picture: ARCHAN...

These pictures from our archives in 2002 show queues of people at the town’s Corn Exchange, keen to show off their antiques to the programme’s team of experts to get them valued.

The images show people showing off grand clocks and impressive ornaments for the new show, which had just started broadcasting in the afternoons on BBC One with presenter Paul Martin.

Aaron Tooke with his collection of old fire fighting equipment. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The programme, sadly, is no more - after filming 1,000 shows across the country, the BBC axed Flog It! in 2018 in a bid to “modernise” its daytime schedule with six new shows.

However, there have still been chances for people to get their items valued in Ipswich - the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has visited Christchurch Mansion several times.

People were keen to get their antiques valued when Flog It! came to Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It usually attracts large crowds, but when it visited during the coronavirus crisis this year it was for a small, invited-only audience.

If these photos bring back memories, email Andrew Papworth or write to Andrew Papworth, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Long queues formed outside the Corn Exchange when Flog It! came to visit. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Flog It! was broadcast by the BBC until it was axed in 2018. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Author Picture Icon

