Bands announced for free BBC stage on Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich festival

PUBLISHED: 19:02 30 August 2019

Ipswich rapper El-Emcee, performing here at the final of the Firestone Battle of the Bands in Birmingham, will play the BBC Introducing stage at Sound City Ipswich. Picture: FIRESTONE

Ipswich rapper El-Emcee, performing here at the final of the Firestone Battle of the Bands in Birmingham, will play the BBC Introducing stage at Sound City Ipswich. Picture: FIRESTONE

Five more acts have been announced for a new music festival and conference set to take place in Ipswich this autumn to promote the town as a venue destination.

Joe Bailey, Sound City Ipswich organiser said the BBC Introducing stage had great breadth and depth. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJoe Bailey, Sound City Ipswich organiser said the BBC Introducing stage had great breadth and depth. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sound City Ipswich will take place on October 4, and see bands, promoters, venues, booking agents and other industry insiders coming together to showcase some of the region's talents and encourage more acts to stop off in the town when they are on tour.

The first wave of acts was announced at the beginning of the month, with BBC Introducing now unveiling its five acts that will perform on a free live stage on the Cornhill for the event, hosted by Richard Haugh and Angelle Joseph.

Joe Bailey, Sound City Ipswich event organiser, said: "We're really excited to have the team at BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk involved with Sound City Ipswich.

"Angelle and Richard have curated a line up with great breadth and depth across many styles."

Performing on the BBC Introducing stage will be Suffolk-based singer/songwriter Eloise, multi-instrumental R&B performer Conner Nunn and Ipswich rapper El-Emcee.

Joining them will be Essex rockers Ghosts of Men and indie quartet Swimsuit Competition.

Mr Bailey added: "These are really exciting new artists that deserve to be heard on the big stage.

"We're also really proud to announce this stage will be on the Cornhill and will be free for anyone to come and watch from 5pm-9pm.

"Hopefully it will add a real buzz and excitement around the town that will filter into our other venues."

Alongside the BBC stage, The Smokehouse, Corn Exchange and Manor Ballroom will all host performers for the event, with around 21 bands expected to play.

The conference will discuss and promote the town's venues for artists, record labels and booking agents to see, and provide a networking opportunity for those in the business.

Other events such as coffee shop gigs and workshops are expected to take place throughout the day.

Sound City Ipswich logo. Picture: SOUND CITY IPSWCHSound City Ipswich logo. Picture: SOUND CITY IPSWCH

The event has been organised by The Smokehouse, Out Loud Music and the team behind the Sound City Liverpool festival, and funded with support from the Arts Council England.

To get involved or get tickets, visit the website here.

