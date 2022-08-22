BBC show tells story of Ipswich burglar who stole Christmas presents
- Credit: Suffolk police
A BBC show has retold the story of an Ipswich thief who stole Christmas presents.
Caught Red Handed, hosted by Dominic Littlewood, aired at 10am on Monday on BBC One.
In the episode, DC Damian Richer, of Suffolk police, recalled his time investigating two attempted burglaries by a man posing as a window cleaner in a residential area of Ipswich.
The crimes escalated when a home was broken into, with Christmas presents and wine stolen from within alongside significant damage being caused to the property.
DC Richer was able to identify a suspect from bodycam footage recorded at Ipswich Hospital as the man was arrested after a separate incident.
A subsequent search of the man's home found a bag containing the stolen presents and bottles of wine matching the description of those stolen.
Terry Evans, 41, of Beaconsfield Road, Ipswich, admitted burglary at a home in Westerfield Road and two attempted burglaries at houses in Constable Road and Christchurch Street on December 6, 2021.
Evans, who had eight previous convictions for house burglaries, caused £8,000 of damage to the Westerfield Road property when he forced entry.
Among the stolen Christmas presents were gifts, including a teddy bear and children's books, for the 67-year-old homeowner's granddaughters.
During the attempted burglaries, Evans had attempted to force open a playroom window of a house in Constable Road, Ipswich, but was disturbed by the homeowner.
He had also attempted to kick open the kitchen door of a house in Christchurch Street and was again disturbed by the homeowner.
Evans was jailed for a total of 45 months at Ipswich Crown Court in February 2022.
Juliet Donovan, for Evans, said her client had issues in the past with drugs and alcohol and wanted to get help.
“He is extremely remorseful,” said Miss Donovan.