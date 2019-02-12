The One Show is filming on the Cornhill tomorrow

BBC's The One Show is filming at Ipswich Cornhill tomorrow Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

BBC’s The One Show is filming on the Cornhill tomorrow – tasting the first crop of tomatoes from the UK’s most eco-efficient greenhouse near Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tthe first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse at Sterling Suffolk near Ipswich Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Tthe first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse at Sterling Suffolk near Ipswich Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The team have requested to record a segment for an upcoming show in Ipswich town centre between 12pm and 6pm on Thursday.

They will be asking shoppers if they want to see more British produce than imported food ahead of Brexit.

Screen Suffolk bosses said a presenter is due to be at the Cornhill, though they could not confirm which one yet.

Their visit comes as the first tomatoes grown inside Sterling Suffolk’s high-tech greenhouse, which is the size of 11 football pitches, are ripe for picking.

Ten weeks after the first seed was sown, experts gave a glimpse inside the massive Dutch-style glasshouse, which has been branded a ‘tomato kingdom’.

A quarter of a million plants were put inside the glasshouse, between Great Blakenham and Bramford, back in December.

With the dimensions of an aircraft hangar, the facility’s huge Dutch-style glasshouse should cultivate more than 150 million plants per year – putting Suffolk on the map as a major producer of vine tomatoes.

Horticultural director Richard Lewis said it is the only semi-closed glasshouse in the UK, and is designed to produce more fruit using less energy.

• See inside Suffolk’s ‘tomato kingdom’ as first plants ripe for picking