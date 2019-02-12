Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

The One Show is filming on the Cornhill tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 13:16 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 27 February 2019

BBC's The One Show is filming at Ipswich Cornhill tomorrow Picture: DAVID VINCENT

BBC's The One Show is filming at Ipswich Cornhill tomorrow Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

BBC’s The One Show is filming on the Cornhill tomorrow – tasting the first crop of tomatoes from the UK’s most eco-efficient greenhouse near Ipswich.

Tthe first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse at Sterling Suffolk near Ipswich Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireTthe first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse at Sterling Suffolk near Ipswich Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The team have requested to record a segment for an upcoming show in Ipswich town centre between 12pm and 6pm on Thursday.

They will be asking shoppers if they want to see more British produce than imported food ahead of Brexit.

Screen Suffolk bosses said a presenter is due to be at the Cornhill, though they could not confirm which one yet.

Their visit comes as the first tomatoes grown inside Sterling Suffolk’s high-tech greenhouse, which is the size of 11 football pitches, are ripe for picking.

Ten weeks after the first seed was sown, experts gave a glimpse inside the massive Dutch-style glasshouse, which has been branded a ‘tomato kingdom’.

A quarter of a million plants were put inside the glasshouse, between Great Blakenham and Bramford, back in December.

With the dimensions of an aircraft hangar, the facility’s huge Dutch-style glasshouse should cultivate more than 150 million plants per year – putting Suffolk on the map as a major producer of vine tomatoes.

Horticultural director Richard Lewis said it is the only semi-closed glasshouse in the UK, and is designed to produce more fruit using less energy.

• See inside Suffolk’s ‘tomato kingdom’ as first plants ripe for picking

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich car stopped with two children not buckled up

Police stopped the car in Ipswich late yesterday evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Could today be the final day of the February heatwave?

Families flocked to Felixstowe over the weekend, could the region expect more sunny days out? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The One Show is filming on the Cornhill tomorrow

BBC's The One Show is filming at Ipswich Cornhill tomorrow Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Seasiders looking to make it ‘third time lucky’ against Grays this weekend

Miles Powell (Number 11) on target for Felixstowe against Grays Athletic last November Photo: STAN BASTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists