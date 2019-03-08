Crime-tackling charity honours Dean Stansby and spreads mission message

The Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation staged a drum and bass evening at the Manor Ballroom in Ipswich Picture: BLACF BLACF

An Ipswich based charity spent a breathless evening spreading awareness of its mission to educate young people on the dangers of gangs and help families affected by violent crime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation raised awareness of the cause at the Christchurch Park fireworks display Picture: BLACF The Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation raised awareness of the cause at the Christchurch Park fireworks display Picture: BLACF

The Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation, which distributed about 9,000 flyers at Ipswich Music Day in July, returned to Christchurch Park last weekend for the annual fireworks spectacular.

The Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation raised awareness of the cause at the Christchurch Park fireworks display Picture: BLACF The Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation raised awareness of the cause at the Christchurch Park fireworks display Picture: BLACF

You may also want to watch:

On the very same evening, the Be Lucky crew hosted a drum and bass DJ event at the Manor Ballroom, where the venue and performers provided services free of charge to honour the memory of murdered Ipswich dad, Dean Stansby.

Be Lucky was launched by tattoo artist Paul Stansby, brother of Dean, 41, who was killed in Ipswich in 2017.

Jamie Hart, who works with Paul at Lucky 13 tattoo parlour, called it an honour for the charity to be invited to host a stand at the fireworks display and thanked all volunteers involved in both events.