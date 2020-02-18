E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Beach steps sealed off after storms erode coastline

PUBLISHED: 17:05 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 18 February 2020

The steps on Felixstowe's South Beach have been closed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The steps on Felixstowe's South Beach have been closed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Archant

A set of steps used by people to get on and off Felixstowe beach have been closed to the public after erosion of the shore.

Fierce winter storms have scoured thousands of tonnes of sand from the resort's south beach - leaving a drop of several feet from the promenade to the shore.

The steps are one of the few ways of getting onto the beach for walkers and beach hut owners.

You may also want to watch:

East Suffolk Council said the flight at Manor End - opposite the huts and Martello Park - had been uncovered by the drop in beach levels and was now suffering from subsidence and had been temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Metals bars and warning signs have been put in place to stop people using the steps.

It is not known yet when repairs will take place.

Recent heavy seas have scoured the county's beaches, with erosion in varying degrees having taken place all along the five-mile Felixstowe coastline.

Most Read

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners celebrate ‘David v Goliath’ victory to stop business park

The Innocence Farm land sits behind the homes in Kirton Road, Kirton and Trimley St Martin Picture: JERRY TURNER

Pet owner fined over £1,000 after refusing to clean up dog mess

Dog mess in the garden in Buffet Way, Colchester Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners celebrate ‘David v Goliath’ victory to stop business park

The Innocence Farm land sits behind the homes in Kirton Road, Kirton and Trimley St Martin Picture: JERRY TURNER

Pet owner fined over £1,000 after refusing to clean up dog mess

Dog mess in the garden in Buffet Way, Colchester Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police close major road for emergency roof repairs

Police cordoned off Scrutton Bland in Ipswich after there were reports of loose roof panels Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colchester chosen over Ipswich for new £30million hospital treatment centre

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

‘If we reach just one person, it’s worth it’ – Fire fighters open up about mental health

Suffolk firefighters are going to be cycling the length of the UK to raise awareness of mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Film fans recreating scenes from Yesterday as they enjoy a pint at The Ramsholt Arms

Max Durrant, who manages the Ramsholt Arms, allowed Danny Boyle to record a scene from Yesterday at the pub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beach steps sealed off after storms erode coastline

The steps on Felixstowe's South Beach have been closed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL
Drive 24