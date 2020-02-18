Beach steps sealed off after storms erode coastline

A set of steps used by people to get on and off Felixstowe beach have been closed to the public after erosion of the shore.

Fierce winter storms have scoured thousands of tonnes of sand from the resort's south beach - leaving a drop of several feet from the promenade to the shore.

The steps are one of the few ways of getting onto the beach for walkers and beach hut owners.

East Suffolk Council said the flight at Manor End - opposite the huts and Martello Park - had been uncovered by the drop in beach levels and was now suffering from subsidence and had been temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Metals bars and warning signs have been put in place to stop people using the steps.

It is not known yet when repairs will take place.

Recent heavy seas have scoured the county's beaches, with erosion in varying degrees having taken place all along the five-mile Felixstowe coastline.