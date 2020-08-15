New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

Containers converted into shopping units and eating venues are being lifted into place at a new trendy seaside attraction.

Beach Street at Felixstowe is starting to take shape Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Beach Street at Felixstowe is starting to take shape Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Work is now well under way to create Beach Street at Felixstowe, hailed as a “bright brave new venture” as part of the ongoing multi-million pound project to regenerate the resort.

The resort is set to be the first UK coastal town to have a project which has already taken off in London and Las Vegas – and the first new outlets could open later this year.

Contractors Portable Space Ltd from Stowmarket brought in a crane to lift the first units into place, a brightly coloured mix of converted shipping containers with large windows and fitted doors.

They are being arranged into a block-paved “street” with pathways, seating, palm trees and interactive landscaping and each will be kitted out to suit the occupants.

First phase of the new sttraction will feature 16 units for people to eat and shop at Manning's Amusement Park in Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL First phase of the new sttraction will feature 16 units for people to eat and shop at Manning's Amusement Park in Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The aim of the project at Manning’s Amusement Park in Sea Road is to have a wide range of interesting and exciting outlets, including street food, bars, boutiques, clothing, antiques, homewares, coffee shop, and gifts, to provide something new for the town and attract more visitors and to complement the outlets already trading at the Sunday market on site.

New-starts and pop-ups will be encouraged to provide variety.

The Beach Street Facebook site said it was great to see the containers arriving “to give the site more colour and an idea of the vision we are creating”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put the project behind schedule but everyone involved in now working hard to open up the first units as soon as possible.

Charles Manning has said the setback to work and supply chains has been frustrating but work has been going on in the background with potential occupants and businesses still being signed up for the 16-unit first phase with it being essential to get the right mix of al fresco food outlets and shops to create the right atmosphere.

The family hopes the ambitious and innovative project will not only bring business for the amusement park and the businesses in Beach Street, but also give a boost to all the traders in the town by bringing more people to enjoy Felixstowe and what it has to offer.