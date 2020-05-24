E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New Beach Street attraction at Felixstowe still set to open this summer

PUBLISHED: 07:49 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 24 May 2020

Beach Street, Felixstowe - a cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, will look at Mannings Amusements Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Beach Street, Felixstowe - a cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, will look at Mannings Amusements Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Mannings Amusements

Hopes are high that a trendy new seafront attraction for Felixstowe could open this summer – giving the resort’s tourist trade a huge boost after the damage done by Covid-19.

Charles Manning at Manning's Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: DAVID VINCENTCharles Manning at Manning's Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Work is restarting on the Beach Street project and although the pandemic has put it two months behind schedule, the first phase could still be ready before the summer ends.

Ground works are already taking place, and contractors Portable Space Ltd in Stowmarket are expecting to deliver the first converted shipping container buildings on July 7.

Beach Street has been hailed as a “bright brave new venture” for the resort, which will be the first UK coastal town to have a project which has already taken off in London, Las Vegas, and Down Under.

It will feature catering outlets providing a wide variety of food with shops selling a items such as vintage clothing, jewellery, flowers, gifts, beauty products and more. New-starts and pop-ups will be encouraged to provide variety.

Beach Street, Felixstowe will feature a range of al fresco dining experiences and also shops Picture: ROBERT ALLERTONBeach Street, Felixstowe will feature a range of al fresco dining experiences and also shops Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

It is being built alongside Manning’s Amusement Park and set in a block-paved “street” with pathways, seating, palm trees and interactive landscaping.

Charles Manning said: “It’s been a bit frustrating – especially as this has been the longest spell of really good weather at this time of year we have probably ever seen – and all we could do is wait.”

Lots of work has been taking place in the background and now contractors and other suppliers are getting back up to full capacity and starting work again.

Mr Manning said: “I am confident we can now get on fairly quickly. We were making good progress on the groundworks – lots of things can cause delays in a project of this kind but we never expected a virus to stop anything.”

Stowmarket firm Portable Space has won the contract to supply converted shipping containers to the Felixstowe Beach Street regeneration project. Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON CHARTERED ARCHITECTStowmarket firm Portable Space has won the contract to supply converted shipping containers to the Felixstowe Beach Street regeneration project. Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON CHARTERED ARCHITECT

He said businesses were still being signed up for the project and it was essential to get the right mix of al fresco food outlets and shops to create the right atmosphere.

The first phase will include 16 units.

“We are very excited. We are investing into the location and the site and there will be 16 new businesses for people to come and see and share in, a really cool seafront community – and alongside the new investment and jobs there will be a real uplift with a quite trendy, up to date place which we hope will be really busy and bring extra business for ourselves and others,” said Mr Manning. “It should be really good for Felixstowe.”

East Suffolk Council sees the project as part of the regeneration of the resort, boosting its appeal as a tourist destination and addressing issues of deprivation, particularly at the southern end of the resort.

The council itself has plans in progress for a cafe on Martello Park, and also plans for a later phase with a rejuvenation of the seafront gardens in Sea Road with a series of different areas for people to relax and play.

Mr Manning said applications for Beach Street tenants – street food, bars, boutiques, clothing, antiques, homewares, coffee shop, and gifts – were still being taken and people can contact him via the project’s brand new website or email hello@beachstreetfelixstowe.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Drive 24