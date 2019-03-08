Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON Archant

Street food outlets and vintage shopping are set to become a major new attraction on Felixstowe seafront in a range of converted shipping containers.

Manning's Amusement Par at Felixstowe - the fountain will vanish as land at the front is revamped with Beach Street Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Manning's Amusement Par at Felixstowe - the fountain will vanish as land at the front is revamped with Beach Street Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Plans for the seaside development on the frontage of Manning's Amusement Park have been submitted - and the attraction hopes to get work under way as soon as possible with the first phase opening next summer.

The seafront site has been a destination for holidaymakers since the 1940s, but now the fairground, market and arcade will have its biggest makeover for years to create Beach Street, incorporating independent retailers, boutiques, start-ups, cafes and other leisure uses.

The project, expected to cost a six-figure sum plus investment from the businesses involved, will be built on the Sea Road frontage of the complex but will not affect the iconic funfair structure.

Inside the main building are popular attractions which will continue to operate, including the vibrant market and shops and the amusement arcade, but rides are not as popular as they once were with the park unable to compete with the thrills of inland theme parks.

Flashback to the long hot summer of 1976 - a fun lover cools down in the water fountain outside Manning's Amusements in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Flashback to the long hot summer of 1976 - a fun lover cools down in the water fountain outside Manning's Amusements in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Charles and Johnny Manning, the third generation of the family to run the amusement centre, aim to develop the site over the next two years.

Charles Manning said: "After many months of architects and council meetings, thousands of scheme designs and some fun 'research' trips, the planning application has been submitted.

"The outlook is sunny after many supportive comments and a positive pre app report.

Converted containers will be used to create Beach Street at Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON Converted containers will be used to create Beach Street at Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

"Fingers crossed the application goes through quickly and we can break ground as soon as possible."

Plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council. Designs show an array of colourful shipping containers converted into a range of leisure businesses.

There could be around 20 containers of various sizes in total. Perhaps 10/12 businesses in phase one and more in phase two in summer 2021 - an opportunity for start-ups and entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The Mannings have had more than 70 expressions of interest from individual businesses and entrepreneurs who want to get involved.

The plan is for Beach Street to be open all year round, not just in the summer.