Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

A woman was left ‘extremely shaken’ after being followed along an Ipswich street and grabbed from behind in a late night attack.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim’s screams scared off her attacker in Beaconsfield Road on Friday night.

Police are treating the incident as a sexual assault and are appealing for witnesses or information.

The attack happened at about 10.15pm after the woman was followed a short distance by a man, who then grabbed her from behind and put his hand over her mouth, causing her to fall to the ground. When the victim screamed, the man left in the direction of Bramford Road.

A police spokesman said: “The woman was left extremely shaken up as a result of the incident.”

The man was white, wearing a black hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

If you can help, call police on 101 quoting reference 70822/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.