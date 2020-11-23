E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich market stallholder looks to donate Christmas trees to good causes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 November 2020

Luke Hughes, of Beau Bella's, is looking to donate two Christmas trees to good causes in Ipswich Picture: LUKE HUGHES

LUKE HUGHES

An Ipswich market stall trader is looking to donate two real Christmas trees to good causes in the town.

Luke Hughes, who runs the Beau Bella’s market stall with wife Sophie, said the couple want to give back to those who have gone above and beyond to help during the pandemic.

Mr Hughes said they are looking to donate one tree to a nursing home and the other to a children’s hospice or hospital ward in the hopes of making people smile.

He said: “Everyone has had a bit of a downer this year, so we’d love to do what we can to help.

“We really want to support people in our hometown as people have been working so hard throughout the pandemic.”

The couple started the business last year and have traded across the county – and are set to begin trading on Ipswich market from Thursday.

Aside from Christmas trees, they also sell bespoke gifts and flowers.

Suggestions on where to donate the trees can be made by messaging the company on their Facebook page.

