Hadleigh school vandalised in latest anti-social behaviour incident

Beaumont Community Primay School was vandalised on January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A Hadleigh primary school blighted by anti-social behaviour will see its suspected vandals carry out community service in the town.

On January 9, Suffolk Constabulary officers in Hadleigh tweeted that Beaumont Community Primary School had been vandalised.

Smashed plant pots on the schools paving slabs were the latest in a string of incidents involving damage to the property of the school.

A police spokesman said: “At some point between 4pm, December 20 and 9am, January 2, a group of young people entered the grounds of Beaumont Community Primary School in Hadleigh, threw paint on the windows and damaged a gazebo.

“Six large terracotta plants pots were also discovered damaged at around 5pm on January 4.”

Four teenaged boys have now been questioned over the incidents and identified as those responsible for the damage.

They have been referred to the police youth offending team for diversionary work which will not leave the teenagers with formal criminal convictions.