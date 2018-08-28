Landseer Road salon owner confirms closure

The Beautiful Bodies Retreat in Landseer Road Ipswich will close on Monday, January 21 Picture: BEAUTIFUL BODIES FACEBOOK PAGE Beautiful Bodies Facebook Page

The owner of the Beautiful Bodies Retreat in Ipswich has confirmed it will close this Monday (January 21).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Naomi Kerr opened the hair and beauty salon in Landseer Road just over a year ago but has had to make the sad decision to close due to personal reasons.

She said: “Since I opened the salon my family circumstances have changed, as I am now a single mum I don’t feel able to continue.”

There is one remaining member of staff at the salon, who will still be taking appointments at Beautiful Bodies until this Saturday, January 19 but has found alternative employment after this.

Naomi, who has been a qualified hairdresser for 18 years, will now go back to freelance hairdressing which means she will be able to fit her work around childcare. She says she is happy to visit clients’ homes to cut their hair.

You can make an appointment through the Beautiful Bodies Retreat Facebook page or by calling Naomi on 01473 871735.