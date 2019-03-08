Wonderful Waterfont: Here’s our latest picture of the week

Picture of the week winner Chris Stephenson took this stunning photograph of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: CHRIS STEPHENSON Chris Stephenson

Ipswich Waterfront is always a popular spot for the town’s photographers.

Our latest Ipswich Picture of the Week winner took advantage of the early morning light to produce this beautiful photograph across the docks from the University of Suffolk.

Chris Stephenson, who took the blue tinged winning picture said: “I have been getting really into photography since the start of the year.

“I really wanted to try and capture a long exposure shot in the early hours of the morning, which is tough when you don’t own a tripod!

“So with my camera finely balanced on some railings, I managed to get it steady enough to capture the shot and I was really happy with how it turned out.”

You can see more pictures that Chris Stephenson has taken by following his Instagram account (ccs_shots).

To enter next weeks competition all you need to do is use the #IpswichPOTW when posting your photograph on Instagram.