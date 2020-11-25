E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
School damaged after ‘young males’ rip tap off wall

PUBLISHED: 15:22 25 November 2020

An outside tap was ripped off the wall of The Beeches Community Primary School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An outside tap was ripped off the wall of The Beeches Community Primary School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Property has been damaged at an Ipswich primary school after criminals ripped an outside tap off the wall.

Three people, who police have described as “young males”, broke into The Beeches Community Primary School, in Shakespeare Road, via the front gate, shortly after 3.35pm on Saturday, November 21.

Once onto school grounds, the trio ripped an outside tap off the wall, sending a large amount of water leaking into a store cupboard and damaging property.

A police spokesman has asked for anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious, to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/67944/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via its website - www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

