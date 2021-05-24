Closed Ipswich care home sold for £1.3m
An Ipswich care home which closed suddenly last year after losing 11 residents to coronavirus is set to reopen - having been sold for £1.3million.
Beechlawn Residential Home closed in October after its remaining residents were moved to other providers.
An inspection by healthcare regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) had rated it as "requires improvement" in July 2019, while Suffolk County Council said in October last year that it had received ongoing concerns about the quality of care provided.
Owner Leafoak Limited said the decision was then taken to close the home.
It has now been bought by South Coast Care Homes, which is planning to refurbish and reopen the site under the new name of Elton Park Care Home - according to specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, which handled the sale.
South Coast Care Homes already owns three other homes, including one in Felixstowe.
Robert Mellamphy, director at Christie & Co, said: “This is a very attractive period property to which modern extensions have been added to provide a blend of original features and modern care facilities.
"I am sure that the new owners will be able to re-establish this to be a very much sought-after home.”
South Coast Care Homes has been contacted for comment.