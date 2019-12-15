E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Explained - the unusual noise shoppers in Ipswich will hear over Christmas weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:23 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 15 December 2019

Ipswich town centre will be awash with the sound of bells the weekend before Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre will be awash with the sound of bells the weekend before Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

For anyone who has left their festive shopping until the very last weekend before Christmas, there will be some unusual music in your ears when walking around Ipswich.

Katharine Salter and her son with the bells at St Lawrence Church. Picture: KATHARINE SALTERKatharine Salter and her son with the bells at St Lawrence Church. Picture: KATHARINE SALTER

And that is because a sweet melody will ring out across Suffolk for a day of bell-ringing, which is part of a seasonal tradition in Suffolk's county town.

Katharine Salter is a bell-ringer and has been helping bring together volunteers together at the Suffolk Guild of Ringers for more than two decades now.

"The tradition has been going on for 26 years now," she said of the event on Saturday, December 21.

"Although you call it a tradition, we never meant for it to be that way.

Some of these bell ringers will be helping to create the festive noise on Saturday, December 21. Picture: KATHARINE SALTERSome of these bell ringers will be helping to create the festive noise on Saturday, December 21. Picture: KATHARINE SALTER

"It started off just as something nice we did and you know how these things start - you do it once, then someone suggests you do it again next year, and suddenly it's an annual event."

Ms Salter and her son are part of a group of bell-ringers who take part in the ancient practice, even in years where most people may no longer know all that much about it.

You may also want to watch:

Often found in churches and cathedrals, many bells in Ipswich are not part of a church used for worship but are instead occupied by charities and community groups.

Katharine Salter painted the frame of the smallest bell in St Clements pink after a restoration. The bell itself was made in 1660. Picture: KATHARINE SALTERKatharine Salter painted the frame of the smallest bell in St Clements pink after a restoration. The bell itself was made in 1660. Picture: KATHARINE SALTER

St Stephens Church in the Ipswich town centre has bells which date back to 1395, whilst St Lawrence Church has the oldest ring of five bells in the world.

Bells were originally used as a show of wealth in medieval times, where towns who wanted to advertise their prosperity bought bells for their towers and churches.

Ms Salter said: "So that way, when you went to a town and could hear the bells ringing out, you would think: 'Oh, what a prosperous place this must be' and more people would be inclined to stay there."

The bells have frames which hold them up in the steeples and these frames become worn and need servicing often to keep them running.

Katharine Salter with with the smallest bell in St Lawrence Church. Picture: KATHARINE SALTERKatharine Salter with with the smallest bell in St Lawrence Church. Picture: KATHARINE SALTER

Ms Salter described the mechanisms as running much like a car. She also painted a recently restored frame in St Clement's Church bright pink for a bit of fun.

She added: "The bells will be more of a background noise, a soft ringing that shoppers will only hear when they are between shops and maybe look up to see what it is.

"I hope it will add to the Christmas spirit and maybe get people to question where it's coming from."

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: ‘I’ve got the biscuit sweats!’ Has Lee demolished Custard Cream-eating record in Ipswich?

Pacitti Company director Robert Pacitti with contestants Karl Forsdike, Lee Brade and David Wright.The contestants were picked from the crowd at the Ipswich Biscuit Competition to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for eating the most cream-filled biscuits in one minute. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Explained - the unusual noise shoppers in Ipswich will hear over Christmas weekend

Ipswich town centre will be awash with the sound of bells the weekend before Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘All teams have little blips... We’re not going to hide’ – Skuse on Bristol Rovers defeat

Cole Skuse fires in the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Review: Cinderella at Ipswich Regent is a ‘smashing family outing’

Wayne Bavin, Mike McClean and Alex Runicles in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

‘We are open to all’ - reverend responds after anti-LGBTQ note is left on altar

Reverend Andrew Dotchin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists