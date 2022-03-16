Bella the bouncy bulldog is looking for a forever home in Suffolk

Bouncy Bella is looking for a forever home in Suffolk after spending time at the county's RSPCA centre. - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk Central

A bulldog that "tiptoes around puddles" is looking for a forever home in Suffolk after spending time at an RSPCA branch.

Bella the bouncy bulldog was brought to the charity's branch in Martlesham after her previous owners could no longer look after her.

The charity says Bella is "starting to struggle in the kennel environment" and is looking to "have a family to call her own once more".

Bella is described as "a lovely girl, who loves to play with toys, go on walks (but tiptoes around puddles) and have some affection".

Bouncy Bella loves to play with toys and go on walks. - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk Central

The RSPCA website states: "Bella has had ongoing skin, ear and eye issues prior to and in our care, which is typical of her breed.

"This is something her future adopters should be willing to treat if and when flare ups occur in future.

"She is currently receiving weekly medicated baths which will need to be continued in the home and gradually reduced."

Bella's future home will need to have no other dogs or cats and children should be over the age of 16.