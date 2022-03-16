Bella the bouncy bulldog is looking for a forever home in Suffolk
- Credit: RSPCA Suffolk Central
A bulldog that "tiptoes around puddles" is looking for a forever home in Suffolk after spending time at an RSPCA branch.
Bella the bouncy bulldog was brought to the charity's branch in Martlesham after her previous owners could no longer look after her.
The charity says Bella is "starting to struggle in the kennel environment" and is looking to "have a family to call her own once more".
Bella is described as "a lovely girl, who loves to play with toys, go on walks (but tiptoes around puddles) and have some affection".
The RSPCA website states: "Bella has had ongoing skin, ear and eye issues prior to and in our care, which is typical of her breed.
"This is something her future adopters should be willing to treat if and when flare ups occur in future.
"She is currently receiving weekly medicated baths which will need to be continued in the home and gradually reduced."
Most Read
- 1 Drug dealer from Copdock jailed for two years
- 2 Ipswich man, 38, groped teenager in 'disgusting' incident at hotel
- 3 Regeneration expert leading 'Ipswich Vision' quits after four months
- 4 Man in hospital after car collides with two lorries on A14 at Felixstowe
- 5 Is Unit 17 being turned into an inflatable park?
- 6 5 of the best Ipswich pubs to grab a burger and a beer
- 7 'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike
- 8 Man swears at judge during sentencing for breaking woman's jaw
- 9 Fire breaks out at care home near Ipswich
- 10 Kesgrave man accused of stealing from Meals for Medics faces trial delay
Bella's future home will need to have no other dogs or cats and children should be over the age of 16.