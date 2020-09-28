E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New pedestrian crossing to be built in Wherstead as part of 75 homes plan

28 September, 2020 - 07:01
Land off Klondyke Hill in Wherstead is due to be developed for 75 homes.

Land off Klondyke Hill in Wherstead is due to be developed for 75 homes. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A new pedestrian crossing is to be built in Wherstead - as part of plans to make the area safer when a new 75-home housing estate is built nearby.

Plans to develop land on Klondyke Field, off Bourne Hill, were given the final green light by Babergh District Council’s planning committee last week.

MORE: Wherstead 75 homes given final approval after two years of delays

However, councillors expressed some reservations over the plans - and had previously requested improvements including more bungalows, better amenity space around the flats and a ‘pepper-pot’ distribution of the housing.

Disappointment was also expressed that not more bungalows were included in the plans for the 16.8acre site.

However, Bellway Essex - which is building the new homes - has moved to reassure residents it will seek to improve amenities.

Homes will be built on one half of the site, with the other half being turned into a community woodland.

And Bellway said it would provide £22,000 in Section 106 contributions for sustainable transport, which includes a new pedestrian crossing at Wherstead Road.

Richard Burrows, managing director of Bellway Essex, said: “As well as providing new homes and community space, the financial contributions we will be making will go towards making a safer, more sustainable Wherstead.”

